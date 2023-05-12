Singtel to roll out Microsoft Azure solutions in Singapore

Will integrate into the industry’s ‘first-of-its-kind’ platform for 5G networks.

Bill Chang (Singtel) Credit: Singtel

Singtel will be bringing Microsoft Azure public multi-access edge compute (MEC) solution to enterprises in Singapore.

Azure public MEC and Azure Programmable Connectivity will be integrated with Singtel’s 5G network and Paragon – claimed as the industry’s ‘first-of-its-kind’ all-in-one platform for 5G networks, edge computing and services orchestration.

With the latest offering, Singtel aims to help enterprises capitalise on 5G to explore high bandwidth and low latency use cases to transform operations across multiple sectors such as smart city, public safety, transportation, healthcare, and urban planning.

Launched at Microsoft’s Experience Centre Asia, Singtel also revealed additional partner solutions like large language modelling (LLM) to its 5G services.

“We have been steadily building our public edge product ecosystem with our partners and have now expanded to include low latency AI capabilities at the edge that our customers will find useful in taking their business to the next level,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel's Group Enterprise.

“With Singtel 5G and Paragon, and Microsoft Azure public MEC, customers can rapidly develop, test and deploy 5G applications such as autonomous guided vehicles, drones, immersive virtual reality and real time digital twin use cases.”

Azure public MEC aims to enable data processing and storage to be moved closer to end-users, with claims it can ‘reduce latency’ and ‘enhance overall network performance’.

Through this process, customers may be able to tap onto new opportunities to build and manage end-to-end use cases like digital twins, distributed compute video analytics solution and LLM.

“Singapore is on the forefront of innovation as its enterprises and public sector embrace new technologies like 5G, AI, and security for its future,” added Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president of Azure for Operators.

“Our deep ecosystem collaboration with Singtel provides a unified compute solution from the cloud to the edge that will help organisations and developers build more Singapore-born innovation, as we empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.”