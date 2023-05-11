Lumen and Orca Security support cloud threat management in APAC

Credit: Dreamstime

Lumen Technologies has teamed up with Orca Security to develop a security solution that manages cloud threats and maintains strict compliance standards.

Utilising Orca’s Cloud Security Platform, Lumen is set to expand its managed extended detection and response (MXDR) offering in Asia Pacific (APAC).

“Customer centricity is at the heart of what we do at Lumen, and we are committed to helping our APAC customers safeguard their critical business data and assets,” said Francis Thangasamy, managing director of APAC at Lumen.

“Orca Security is a valuable partner of Lumen in APAC as its cloud security platform complements our current suite of security services. This will bring a stronger value as we can now deliver a more holistic security offering that’s proactive in helping our customers to ‘see more, stop more’.”

He also observed that cloud has become a “strategic digital infrastructure” for organisations as they move their mission-critical applications to the cloud, and cautioned organisations to be aware of their digital footprint and be prepared to protect against both external and internal threats.

“At Orca Security, we view our customer’s cloud environment as an interconnected web of assets to be understood and protected,” stated Gil Geron, CEO and co-founder of Orca Security.

“That is why we provide a single-pane-of-glass to detect all cloud vulnerabilities, maintain compliance, and understand which attack paths and combinations of threats pose the greatest business risk. We are excited to work with Lumen Technologies APAC to bring Orca Security’s comprehensive cloud security capabilities available to businesses so they can thrive securely in the cloud.”