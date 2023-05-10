Kaspersky extends regional footprint with new leader

Adrian Hia is also tasked to extend the vendor’s channel reach and new business growth in key territories.

Kaspersky has appointed Adrian Hia as its new managing director for Asia Pacific (APAC) with the remit of driving the company’s market footprint.

Leveraging his knowledge in pan-Asian IT markets, he is also tasked to extend the vendor’s channel reach and new business growth in key territories in the region, especially in Kaspersky’s enterprise cyber security segment.

“Adrian brings over two decades of experience in international companies and the local IT industry in APAC, where he successfully grew businesses, achieving outstanding results,” said Kirill Astrakhan, executive vice president for Corporate Business at Kaspersky.

“We trust that his in-depth knowledge of both Asia Pacific developed and emerging economies will help Kaspersky boost its business in the region, which is one of strategically important markets for the company.”

As part of his role, the Singapore-based IT veteran will spearhead and manage the region’s sales, marketing, and channel go-to-market strategy and execution.

“I am an advocate of digital transformation and of harnessing the power of new technologies to enable business growth,” stated Hia.

“As cyberattacks constantly evolve and expand the victim pool, harming individuals, companies, and even critical infrastructure, I’m delighted to be part of the Kaspersky team and help it in its mission to bring on a safer future through its comprehensive and multi-awarded security solutions and services.”

Prior to joining Kaspersky, Hia was the senior regional VP for ASEAN and Greater China at Zscaler. His seasoned experience in the IT industry also includes regional sales and channel stints in VMWare, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems.

“I am excited to use my extensive knowledge of the IT industry’s nuances across the many countries here to drive Kaspersky’s local business forward, with the aim of enabling more users and enterprises to enjoy the benefits of technology minus the threats posed by cybercriminals,” he added.

Hia's appointment follows the addition of industry veteran Ernest Chai as the cyber security vendor's head of channel for the region.

At Kaspersky, Chai aims to build cyber security expertise, expand the company’s channel ecosystem, and drive growth across the region.