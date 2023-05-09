IDEMIA to automate Singapore's travel border systems with ICA

Identity technology provider IDEMIA has partnered with Singapore’s Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) to automate its travel border systems and improve travellers’ experience.

IDEMIA will implement its Automated Border Control System at Singapore’s air, land, and sea checkpoints with the aim of providing travellers with a 'seamless' and secure experience entering and exiting the country.

The move also signals IDEMIA’s continued investment in Singapore as they plan to nurture more local talent and expertise by putting their ‘next generation’ systems into all border checkpoints.

Furthermore, IDEMIA will be deploying its Augmented Borders Suite along with new front-end technologies including its ID-Look devices and a range of digital processing to deliver a smart, automated and ‘robust’ border crossing system.

This contract is an extension of an existing partnership from 2017, where IDEMIA rolled out automated gates for immigration clearance at Changi Airport.

Following that, IDEMIA worked with ICA and HTX to equip other Changi Airport terminals as well as Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints with automated gates.

“We’re thrilled to be awarded this high-profile contract that showcases our ability to surpass our customers’ expectations, our ongoing and significant investment in innovation and our capacity to roll out our technologies at scale,” said Matt Cole, IDEMIA’s executive vice president of Public Security and Identity.

IDEMIA has worked with over 600 governmental organisations and 2,300 enterprises worldwide to provide customers with payment, connectivity, access control, travel, identity and public security systems. They provide expertise in biometrics, cryptography, data analytics, systems as well as smart devices.