Tech Data bags APAC distie deal with GitLab

Dirk de Vos (GitLab) Credit: GitLab

Tech Data has scored a distribution deal with DevOps platform GitLab for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The distributor will now bring GitLab to channel partners and independent software vendors in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

In addition, Tech Data will also have the distribution rights for GitLab in India and Japan.

According to GitLab, the partnership is aimed at addressing the DevSecOps and application modernisation market demand for partners and customers.

“Today, with the rise in the need for speedier software development and relatively simple upgrades to existing deployments, there is an increased focus on rapid IT service delivery through the adoption of lean and agile practices by businesses,” said Bennett Wong, VP of advanced solutions for Tech Data APAC.

“Due to the increasing demand for process automation, growing number of start-ups and rapid digital transformation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a market growth of 26.3 per cent during the forecast period (2021-2030).

“Through our partnership with GitLab, we believe we will be able to accelerate application modernisation and offer a complete and secure portfolio of DevOps solutions.”

Dirk de Vos, GitLab director of channels for APAC, said he hoped to build a strong partnership with Tech Data.

“We are eager to add to the GitLab Partner Program across Asia Pacific and we look forward to the additional expertise that Tech Data can provide, being included in their centre of excellence as well as support in the region.”

GitLab kickstarted its investment in channels three years ago when it launched a new partner program, appointed Michelle Hodges as global channel lead and acquired fuzz tester Peach Tech.

The same year, channel sales leader Amelia Seow was appointed to cover the Australia and New Zealand market and help expand its GitLab partner program.