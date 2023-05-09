FPT Software deepens ties with Ionity on digital services

Terms of the agreement see Ionity leverage FPT’s “best-shore” delivery model to maximise its operational efficiency.

L-R: Holger Riemenschneider (Ionity), Michael Hajesch (Ionity), Hai Le (FPT Software), Chu Thi Thanh Ha (FPT Software) Credit: FPT Software

FPT Software has extended its partnership with pan-European charging network provider for electric vehicles Ionity to assist with upgrading its customer services.

“The key to best-shore is to support our clients anywhere, anytime, especially in case of a resource bottleneck,” said Hai Le, FPT Software’s CEO for Europe.

“By leveraging the foundation of this partnership, taking best-shore as a new delivery model, FPT Software aims to expand our outreach and possibilities in the competitive tech industry.”

FPT Software’s best-shore delivery model for the European market involves a network of five local offices in Europe, including Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Scandinavia, three nearshore offices in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Romania, as well as three offshore locations in Vietnam, India and the Philippines.

According to the Vietnamese IT services giant, the model allows local tech experts to “proactively” work with offshore teams to allocate resources, manage projects and ensure the delivery timeline and quality.

With the partnership, Ionity aims to further digitise its network management, including remote maintenance, to enhance its services and customer experience.

“Digital, connected services will allow us to enhance the customer experience continuously,” stated Michael Hajesch, CEO and managing director of Ionity.

“We have been successfully collaborating with FPT Software on SAP services and solutions since 2021 and look forward to extending our partnership.”

Ionity will continue to benefit from FPT’s suite of SAP implementation and IT services ranging from consultancy to development to end-to-end testing, with the team being staffed from its European and offshore offices.

“Ionity has been one of FPT Software’s strategic alliances for many years. We aim to continue strengthening this relationship with professionalism and provide our customers with market and technology know-how to accelerate the digitalisation of their business processes,” added Le.