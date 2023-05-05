Telstra's Roary Stasko takes on International CEO post

Roary Stasko (Telstra International). Credit: Telstra

Telstra has appointed its finance and strategy executive director Roary Stasko as the new CEO of its International business.

Starting 1 July, Stasko will transition into the new role following Oliver Camplin-Warner’s move to head up the Telstra Purple business in the new financial year.

“Roary is a proven leader within Telstra, having spent more than five years at the business in a variety of different roles including head of corporate strategy as well as head of finance for Telstra’s consumer and small business function,” Telstra enterprise group executive David Burns said.

“He is the right person to lead Telstra International as the business continues its exciting growth trajectory.”

Stasko said he was looking forward to working across the diverse portfolio of the International business and exploring growth opportunities.

“Telstra International has a strong team culture, an incredible focus on its customers and a well established position in the market,” he said.

Stasko will continue to hold his position on the Digicel Pacific Board and will be based out of San Francisco.

In February, Telstra’s mobiles business and support from its 2021 acquisition of Digicel Pacific pushed up total income by 6.4 per cent and profit by 25.7 per cent in its first half-year results for the 2023 financial year.

This brought income up to $11.3 billion and $934 million, respectively, over the six-month period to 31 December 2022.

Additionally, revenue was also up 7.6 per cent, to $11.3 billion.