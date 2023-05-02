Searce implements Google Cloud for Polygon Labs to develop Web3 products

The multi-year strategic alliance will see Google Cloud supporting the adoption of core protocols such as Polygon PoS, Supernets, and zkEVM.

Technology consulting firm Searce has been picked as the implementation partner using Google Cloud for blockchain solutions provider Polygon Labs to support the adoption of core protocols and accelerate development of Web3 products.

Polygon will leverage Google Cloud’s infrastructure and align go-to-market initiatives to enable developers to adopt tools and protocols to build, launch and grow Web3 products as well as decentralised applications (dApps).

The multi-year strategic alliance will see Google Cloud supporting the adoption of core protocols such as Polygon PoS, Polygon Supernets, and Polygon zkEVM.

“Google Cloud supporting all of Polygon’s protocols is a step in the right direction to help onboard more people into Web3,” said Ryan Wyatt, president of Polygon Labs.

“With Google Cloud, this aims to increase transaction throughput, enabling use cases in gaming, supply chain management, and decentralised finance (DeFi). This will pave the way for even more businesses to embrace blockchain technology through Polygon.”

Google Cloud will bring its Blockchain Node Engine – a fully managed node hosting service – to the Polygon ecosystem with the aim of diversifying the usage of cloud services for Polygon’s clients.

Through this service, the alliance aims to help developers overcome the time-intensive processes and costly overheads associated with provisioning, maintaining, and operating their own dedicated blockchain nodes.

Once Blockchain Node Engine support for Polygon is made available, developers may be able to focus on growth while retaining complete control over where their nodes are deployed, instead of configuring ways to manage their Polygon Proof of Stake (PoS) nodes.

Additionally, Google Cloud Marketplace already provides developers with ‘one-click deployment’ of a Polygon PoS node to power their dApps ‘quickly and easily’. The Polygon blockchain dataset was listed on the Google Cloud Marketplace under the Google Cloud Public Dataset Program in 2021.

With that dataset, developers can thus combine their use of BigQuery, Google Cloud’s serverless enterprise data warehouse, and Polygon PoS or Polygon Supernets, to analyse ‘real-time’ on-chain and cross-chain data to inform decision-making.

Polygon Supernets is a dedicated app-chain providing enterprises and other developers of specific applications with the ability to customise and extend blockspace based on their needs. By the end of Q3 2023, Polygon Labs will enable one-click developer net (DevNet) deployments on Google Cloud.

“The industry is experiencing a flight to quality as corporations seek to minimise risk when exploring new possibilities in Web3,” said Mitesh Agarwal, managing director, Customer Engineering and Web3 Go-to-Market for Asia Pacific at Google Cloud.

“Building on our work over the past few years, Google Cloud is helping the industry achieve escape velocity by directing our engineering efforts toward areas like improving data availability and enhancing the resilience and performance of scaling protocols like zero-knowledge proofs.

“Alongside Searce as our implementation partner, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Polygon Labs to deliver the enterprise-ready Web3 infrastructure and developer-friendly tools that businesses need to offer fast, frictionless, and secure access to dApps for consumers.”

Rahul Shah, Searce senior VP and head of business for Japan and Asia Pacific, added that the partnership reflects a shared vision.

“We are passionate about building a decentralised future, and our partnership with Polygon Labs and Google Cloud reinforces our commitment to this vision,” said Shah. “Together, we will offer cutting-edge cloud solutions that help businesses harness the power of Web3 and create new opportunities in the digital economy.”