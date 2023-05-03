KnowBe4 appoints VP of sales for APAC

David Bochsler (KnowBe4) Credit: KnowBe4

Security awareness training provider KnowBe4 has hired David Bochsler as vice president of sales for Asia Pacific.

The newly created role is part of KnowBe4’s plans to build its channel ecosystem and boost ‘security culture’ in the region.

Bochsler will take charge of leading the new business sales strategy and serve as the head ambassador as well as custodian of the organisation’s company culture.

“KnowBe4 is a hyper-growth company, and our continued expansion into APAC is a critical part of this growth,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Bochsler, a 20-year veteran in the region, to the KnowBe4 leadership team. He has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams focused on customer value and partner growth.”

Bochsler brings with him over 25 years of experience in sales across the software, analytics, marketing technology and advertising technology sectors in Asia.

He was most recently the managing director for Contentsquare Asia Pacific & Japan where he led the expansion of the company into the region. Prior to that, he held various sales executive and entrepreneur roles and worked for Microsoft.

“KnowBe4 is the ideal place for me to share my expertise and contribute to the organisation’s incredible growth, especially in APAC,” said Bochsler.

“I look forward to leading an outstanding team to help KnowBe4 not only meet but exceed goals while also helping to ultimately enhance security culture throughout the APAC region.”

In addition to security training, KnowBe4 provides a simulated phishing platform. The company is keen on helping organisations ‘address the human element’ of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach.