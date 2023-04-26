MaivenPoint refreshes leadership, rolls out new training system in Singapore

Zoe Shang (MaivenPoint) Credit: MaivenPoint

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) learning solutions provider MaivenPoint has made several executive appointments and launched a new training management system.

After serving in various leadership roles at AvePoint – MaivenPoint’s parent company – for almost two decades, Zoe Shang has been promoted to chief executive officer of the subsidiary with the responsibility of driving the company’s growth and innovation globally.

“Zoe has been an integral part of our journey from the very beginning, across numerous areas of growth and development within MaivenPoint and I am confident in her ability to lead our growing team to leverage education technology to augment modern learning solutions and power the next generation of innovators,” said Tianyi Jiang, CEO and co-founder of AvePoint.



In addition to Shang, Timothy Boettcher has been raised to the role of chief revenue officer after serving as head of the company’s North America operations. His new remit includes accelerating MaivenPoint’s channel and partner sales in strategic global regions.

In addition, Albert Toh, who is the former director of the National Centre of Excellence (NACE) for Workplace Learning at Republic Polytechnic, has been named chief customer officer and is expected to leverage his years of experience in building continuous professional development programs for various higher education institutes in Singapore.

Lastly, Professor Alexander Tuzhilin of Leonard N. Stern School of Business’ Information Systems division will join MaivenPoint as a board advisor, utilising his experience and understanding of the challenges within higher education institutes to create navigation processes to support the company’s digitalisation journey.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to further expand accessibility to learners across Singapore and around the world, MaivenPoint’s Vitae was launched to leverage data-driven insights and automate manual student administration workflows.

Specifically, the offering aims to help training providers, academies and institutions of all sizes to automate their course administration and streamline processes such as course scheduling, student enrollment and billing, hence shifting the organisation’s priorities to course quality and customer service.