Adyen adds new country leader in Singapore

Priyanka Gargav will concurrently serve her existing role as head of Commercial for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

Priyanka Gargav (Adyen) Credit: Adyen

Financial technology provider Adyen has appointed Priyanka Gargav as country manager of Singapore. Gargav is tasked to oversee its operations and drive the company’s growth in the city-state.

She will concurrently serve her existing role as head of Commercial for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, in which she leads the region in delivering strategic payments innovation.

“Singapore is a key market for Adyen and a major corridor for growth in the region and beyond, making it critical to have strong leadership,” said Warren Hayashi, president of Asia Pacific (APAC) at Adyen.

“Priyanka’s in-market expertise and proven track record in driving commercial growth across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong complements our commitment to growing our unified commerce footprint in Singapore, as well as the region.”

Gargav joined Adyen in 2019 as its vice president of Sales for APAC. She has since worked directly with partners and customers across the region in enabling them to accept payments, send payouts, block fraud, and open new markets and revenue streams globally.

“With Priyanka’s background and experience, I look forward to seeing her lead the Singapore team to build further on the great work,” added Hayashi.

Prior to Adyen, Gargav held several management roles at TripAdvisor including leading the launch and development of the flights vertical and growing their instant booking business in APAC.

“Consumers in Singapore are becoming more discerning with payments as they seek out fast, seamless, and secure options,” she stated.

“We see tremendous opportunity locally, as businesses adjust their operations to match these demands. I’m excited to collaborate with our team to help businesses optimise their potential with our single platform.”