Tech Data extends AvePoint alliance to wider APJ markets

Tech Data has expanded its partnership with AvePoint to deliver its Microsoft 365 data management solutions to more markets in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Specifically, AvePoint’s offerings will now be available in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Reseller partners can add AvePoint’s Confidence Platform – a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers a suite of solutions to manage the entire data lifecycle in Microsoft 365 – to their portfolio to drive further value for enterprises.

“As the cloud market continues to grow rapidly, with 65.9 percent of application software spending projected to be for cloud technologies by 2025 – up from 57.7 percent in 2022 – this partnership with AvePoint is both timely and strategic for Tech Data,” said Mark Tan, vice president and country general manager of Singapore at Tech Data.

“AvePoint’s solutions are a great complement to our existing Microsoft cloud portfolio, enabling us to offer partners and resellers a one-stop solution that goes beyond productivity and cyber security.”

Tan added that the distributor will also provide consultation and managed services to “enable and equip” its reseller partners with more capabilities as they serve customers.

Tech Data’s Centre of Excellence will also play a key role in enabling reseller partners to go-to-market with add-on solutions such as data protection, Microsoft Teams management, and securing Microsoft 365 with zero trust frameworks.

Currently, AvePoint’s platform is hosted on Azure and available in 15 global data centres, backed by 24/7 support to ensure operational efficiency for Microsoft 365 and data sovereignty.

“The shift to cloud-based solutions is a megatrend and AvePoint is dedicated to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate the cloud journey,” added Angela Choo, vice president of Channel in Asia at AvePoint.

“AvePoint facilitates the migration of businesses to Microsoft 365, while ensuring that their data is protected, and collaboration is secured within the cloud. We are thrilled to partner with Tech Data and are confident that we will benefit from their vast global ecosystem of technology providers and partners.”