Exclusive Networks appoints country manager for Indonesia

Move is part of plans to accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Exclusive Networks has appointed Agustini Kho as country manager for Indonesia.

She will lead the Indonesia office, grow the network of channel partners and drive market adoption of the distributor’s cybersecurity and networking solutions.

Agustini brings with her over two decades of IT sales and management experience in the reseller and distribution space including building and leading teams and driving profit growth.

Her most recent role was as a senior leader with PT. Intikom Berlian Mustika where she helped increase sales and profits while retaining talent and nurturing new leaders. At Exclusive Networks, she hopes to meet increasing demand for cybersecurity needs across Indonesia.

“Indonesian firms are increasingly looking for cybersecurity and cloud solutions that power their growth in todays’ complex business environment,” she said.

“Exclusive Networks, with its best-of-breed vendors and a large team of engineers, is perfectly placed to provide these solutions. I am pleased to be joining such a company and look forward to being able to offer our solutions to our partners.”

Agustini’s appointment follows the rapid expansion of the distributor’s security portfolio in APAC, with the latest being with endpoint protection vendor SentinelOne. Earlier this year, they were also selected to be a value-added distributor for email and collaboration security vendor Mimecast.

“We are living in an age of rapid development of digital technologies combined with a rise in cyber threats,” said Fabrice Bartolucci, general manager ASEAN & Hong Kong at Exclusive Networks.

“This has driven high demand for both cybersecurity and cloud-based solutions as organisations seek to protect digital assets and comply with regulatory requirements. We are extremely pleased to bring Agustini on board.

“She joins as the Indonesian market is growing at a rapid rate and our partners and their customers seek the solutions we provide and the expertise our team of cybersecurity specialists offer.”