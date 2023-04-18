Fortanix and Imperva combine forces to deliver data security

Imperva will offer Fortanix’s Data Security Manager (DSM) as both an on-premises and cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

Credit: Dreamstime

Fortanix and Imperva have entered into a partnership agreement and joined the other’s partner program to deliver end-to-end data security.

This will be combined with Imperva’s Data Security Fabric (DSF) to provide protection for unstructured, semi-, and structured data that sits both on-premises and in the cloud.

The joint offerings aim to provide the ability to manage data security workflows for customers, ensuring data privacy and compliance.

“With Imperva’s data discovery and classification capabilities and the Fortanix Data Security Manager SaaS and multicloud offering, customers have an end-to-end solution for securing workloads across the entire data lifecycle," Anand Kashyap, CEO of Fortanix said.

"This solution will help customers accelerate their data journey to the cloud while meeting the highest level of compliance.”

According to Imperva, the data security partnership will benefit organisations that find their traditional controls are no longer sufficient as they move data workloads and applications to the cloud.

The joint data security solutions are designed to address data security and privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and HIPAA by employing methods to help protect and control data confidentiality, data integrity, and data access across the hybrid multicloud environment.

Additionally, Imperva will be able to provide customers with Fortanix DSM via the Imperva End-User License Agreement (EULA) providing streamlined procurement via a single vendor for sales, implementation, training, support, and services.

“With the unprecedented explosion of data over recent decades and every day, unknown sensitive data might be anywhere — potentially exposed, and unsecured,” added Dan Neault, SVP and general manager of Data Security at Imperva.

“But with this new partnership between Imperva and Fortanix, companies can now discover, classify, and secure their data using encryption and tokenisation wherever it resides. Using the intelligence and flexibility of Imperva DSF combined with the power of the Fortanix DSM, finding sensitive data and taking the right steps to secure it is now easier than ever.”