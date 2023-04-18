Cloud migration, hyper modernisation key for public sector in 2023: Gartner

Developments in security and AI also forecast to be of interest.

Credit: 99905990 © Egor Kotenko | Dreamstime.com

Partners looking to tap into public sector market this year should focus their attention towards cloud migration and hyper modernisation, with these trends predicted to be popular with governments around the world.



This is according to Gartner, which claimed over 75 per cent of governments will operate more than half of workloads using hyperscale cloud services by 2025.

The forecast comes as the reach firm released its top 10 global government technology trends for 2023, as public sector leaders prepare for “post-digital government”.



“Not only is the current global turmoil and technological disruption putting pressure on governments to find a balance between digital opportunities and risks, it also presents solid opportunities to shape the next generation of digital government,” said Arthur Mickoleit, director analyst at Gartner.

Modernising IT infrastructure and applications through cloud-based legacy upgrades are also top of mind for public sector leaders to ensure more resilient systems and services.

Government CIOs will use “adaptive sourcing strategies” to identify areas where ‘as-a-service” delivery models can elevate internal resources. Gartner predicts over 75 per cent of governments will operate more than half of workloads using hyperscale cloud services by 2025.

Likewise, with global unrest and rising concerns around data privacy, demand for sovereign cloud is predicted to grow significantly in 2023 as governments seek to limit potential exposure of data.

This is particularly important as digital identity ecosystems grow, with over a third of national governments predicted to offer citizens mobile-based identity wallets by 2023.

Gartner identified hyper-automation as another significant public sector growth area, driven by the continued adoption of hybrid work and the resulting automation of business and IT processes.

By 2026, the research firm predicted that 60 per cent of government organisations will prioritise business process automation, up from 35 per cent in 2022.

Not surprisingly, ‘adaptive’ security is another area identified in the research, with Gartner forecasting that by 2025, 75 per cent of government CIOs will be directly responsible for security outside of IT, including operational and “mission-critical” technology environments.

With the increasing convergence of enterprise data, privacy, supply chain, cyber-physical systems (CPS) and cloud, governments will consider the need to link adaptive security to broader digital innovation, transformation, national security and resilience objectives.

Finally, with artificial intelligence taking centre stage at all levels of technology, Gartner also predicted 60 per cent of government AI and data analytics investments will directly impact real-time operational decisions and outcomes.