Neo4j partners with Imperium Solutions in Singapore

Graph database and analytics vendor Neo4J has signed a strategic partnership with Imperium Solutions to fulfil growing demand for digital transformation in Singapore.

The alliance aims to target public and private enterprises looking to tap on graph technology to retrieve critical business insights from expansive datasets.

Imperium Solutions is a data science, AI and cyber security company and hopes to help customers ‘gain maximum value’ from Neo4J’s solutions.

“Given that data science is a key focus area for Imperium, we are looking forward to expanding our graph database and machine learning (ML) capabilities through our partnership with Neo4j to help customers become leaders in their respective fields," Imperium Solutions CEO Tony Tan said.



“Together with Neo4j our customers can maximise the value and potential of their data assets and grow their business exponentially.



“We have a reputation of working with market leaders that have a proven track record, a culture of innovation and aggressive growth prospects, and Neo4j stood out as the right partner to bring value to Imperium’s customer base.”

Neo4j has been expanding its commitment to the Singapore market. Regionally, it announced a Southeast Asia-wide pact with Deloitte in June 2022 for service delivery.

In February it struck up a partnership with Temasek Polytechnic for a new program dubbed Graphs4SG, part of the company’s Graphs4APAC initiative.

The initiative aims to give back to Asia Pacific community stakeholders by making the latest mission-critical graph technology, tools, materials, and training free and accessible and integrative as part of students’ core engineering and business training.

Graphs4SG will see more than 200 Temasek Polytechnic students trained by the end of 2025 in a bid to address the demand for graph data experts.



The alliance with Imperium Solutions follows a series of milestones for Neo4j, which achieved double-digit growth in 2022 after crossing US$100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021.

This included doubling its enterprise cloud and graph data science offerings. Last November Neo4j announced the general availability of Neo4j 5, the company’s next-generation cloud-ready graph database.

“We are thrilled to partner with Imperium Solutions to deploy measured and meaningful graph solutions that deliver high-impact and adds value to their bottomline and day-to-day operations,” said Nik Vora, vice president of Neo4j Asia Pacific.

“Most organisations continue to drown in a deluge of data but by joining forces, I’m confident that Neo4j and Imperium Solutions can lead the way in driving the best business outcomes for customers looking to make sense of their data.”