Google Cloud seizes growth in Malaysia with new country leader

Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud has appointed Patrick Wee as country manager of Malaysia, tasked with leading local go-to-market operations for Google Cloud and Google Workspace, and helping companies digitally transform their business.

He will report to Megawaty Khie, regional director of Indonesia and Malaysia, who oversees Google Cloud’s enterprise, public sector, and corporate and mid-market business segments in both countries.

“Driven by the government’s Malaysia Madani vision and nationwide blueprint to transform Malaysia into a cloud-first nation, Malaysia’s digital economy is on track to be worth close to US$35 billion by 2025,” said Khie.

She also revealed that the cloud provider is in an “exciting phase” of growth in the country and cited growing partnerships with various organisations – from large enterprises like Axiata Group and Media Prima to digital natives like Bungkusit – to help seize growth opportunities in Malaysia’s digital economy.

“We are so excited that a leader with such rich vision, experience, and industry network will be part of our growth journey in this important country,” she added.

Patrick Wee (Google Cloud)





Wee joins Google Cloud from Zoom where he was head of the Malaysia business, and prior to that, he had served in leadership roles at AWS in its Enterprise Business unit.

In his new role, Wee will bring his experience in advising and working with C-level decision-makers across financial services, retail, consumer packaged goods, telecommunications, healthcare, high tech, energy, and the public sector.

“I’m excited to be joining Google Cloud, which has been playing an important role in advancing Malaysian organisations’ digital transformation initiatives with the highest levels of security, scalability, and environmental sustainability offered by our open data cloud infrastructure and services,” he stated.

“I look forward to building on our success with local public sector agencies, enterprises, and startups, as we continue working together to foster a dynamic, highly skilled, and inclusive digital society, and accelerate the delivery of made-in-Malaysia products and digital applications to serve domestic and international markets.”