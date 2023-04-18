Nokia upgrades Indonesian telco’s ultra-longhaul subsea network

Ozgur Erzincan (Nokia) Credit: Nokia

Nokia and partner PT. Lintas Teknologi Indonesia (Lintas) have successfully conducted a trial of Nokia’s next-generation PSE-V super coherent optics on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)’s Indonesia Global Gateway’s (IGG) submarine live network.

When deployed, Nokia’s PSE-V super-coherent solution will help Telin increase capacity by around 31 per cent and possibly lower the total cost of ownership.

The PSE-V solution is powered by second-generation Probabilistic Constellation Shaping (PCS) technology with continuous baud rate adjustment.

“Our innovative PSE-V super coherent optic solution is helping service providers improve spectral efficiency and can considerably increase capacity,” said Ozgur Erzincan, president director at Nokia Indonesia.

The trial exceeded the quality benchmark set by Telin and recorded a fibre capacity of 11Tb/s in the 2.2THz of optical fibre spectrum. Nokia and Telin recorded a capacity of 500 Gb/s per channel compared to 400 Gb/s per channel of the existing equipment.

The trial was conducted last year over a 3,551 kilometres subsea cable between Jurong in Singapore to Manado in Indonesia.

In addition, the trial utilised Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) for Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) and repeater loading the 1830 Photonic Services Interconnect – Modular (PSI-M) compact modular platform for PSE-Vs transponder cards – which may enable Telin to improve spectral efficiency on its subsea cable systems, including repeaters.

“We are thrilled that our solution surpassed the quality standards set by Telin before the trial,” said Erzincan. “We look forward to continue supporting Telin as it addresses the growing demand for capacity and improves network performance while keeping costs under control.”

Telin is the international arm of Telkom Indonesia – the largest Indonesian network provider – delivering the broadest global coverage of 27 submarine cables totalling more than 250,140 kilometres in length and 58 points of presences in 26 countries.