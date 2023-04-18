Qlik crowns top APAC partners

Comes partners claimed to have experienced “incredible” growth and evolution over the last year.

Itamar Ankorion (Qlik) Credit: Qlik

PwC, Integrated Business Technologies and Boon Solutions have been hailed as three of Qlik’s top-performing partners in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Celebrated at QlikWorld in Las Vegas, the US software vendor's SVP of global partners and alliances Itamar Ankorion claimed partners experienced “incredible” growth and evolution over the last year.

“Customers are looking to increase their ability to leverage data for insights and action, especially in the cloud and we’re thrilled to celebrate our partner ecosystem and our mutual success,” he said.

In the Global Partner Awards, PwC scored System Integrator Partner of the Year for the APAC region.

This isn’t the first time PwC has won this award, as it also won the same accolade in 2022 for its efforts a year prior.

Meanwhile, the Sydney-based IBT was celebrated at the global awards for its regional wins in the Solution Provider of the Year and Million Dollar Club categories.



On winning the two awards, IBT's principal consultant for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and BI technologies Evan Hodges said it was "no easy achievement and what it means to IBT is that our customer centric approach continues to reap rewards".

Perth's Boon was also acknowledged with its win of the the Active Intelligence Partner of the Year award.

Other winners at the global level include Amazon Web Services for Technology Partner of the Year, Databricks for Technology Partner Innovation, Accenture for System Integrator Partner of the Year and TCS for System Integrator Partner Innovation.

