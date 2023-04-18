Android Studio Flamingo upgrades UI tooling

Latest version of Android Studio uses Jetpack Compose and Material 3 for new projects by default, introduces live editing for UIs as an experimental feature.

Android Studio Flamingo, the latest version of the official IDE for Android app development, is available in a stable release. New features include Jetpack Compose and Material 3 templates, live editing for Compose UIs, and new app inspection capabilities.

Accessible from developer.android.com and based on JetBrainsâ€™ IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 IDE, Android Studio Flamingo is numbered as version 2022.2.1.

Among the many new UI tools, Flamingo introduces the ability to preview themed app icons. Developers can use the System UI Mode selector on the toolbar to switch wallpapers and see how themed app icons react to the chosen wallpaper.

The Jetpack Compose UI toolkit is now recommended for new projects, which now use Jetpack Compose and Material 3 templates by default. Live Edit for Compose UIs, an experimental feature, allows developers to push code changes to an attached device or emulator and watch the UI update in real time. Flamingo also adds support for Compose composition tracing, which allows developers to view Compose functions in the system tracing profiler and measure rendering times.

Android Studio Flamingo was introduced on April 13. Also in Flamingo: