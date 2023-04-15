NTT Docomo modernises application delivery infrastructure with UiPath

Credit: Dreamstime

NTT Docomo is leveraging UiPath’s Test Suite to enhance its application delivery infrastructure and operational efficiency.

The Japanese telco had been using infrastructure systems which were implemented more than thirty years ago to run its services and application delivery, and they are in state of becoming legacy infrastructure.

In response, the NTT Docomo’s service design department established a “Legacy System Structural Reform” project in 2019, targeting the upgrade of infrastructure systems that have been in use for longer than ten years.

According to the telco giant, UiPath’s offering gave them the ability to test mobile applications, including a server-side testing tool that can test both the application and server operation in a single pass.

In addition, automating the testing process via UiPath assisted the service design department in conducting detailed connection testing to verify the functionalities of mobile device applications, which was previously a challenge as the mobile applications were developed by different departments within the company or external vendors and the team had lacked the relevant technical expertise.

“We are pleased to play an integral role in NTT Docomo’s automation journey, by helping them increase operational efficiency and drive better business outcomes,” said Rob Enslin, co-CEO of UiPath.

“We will continue to support NTT Docomo in democratising automation and building the foundation for continuous and evolving innovation as they widen their automation efforts in other business areas.”

NTT Docomo revealed it has “significantly reduced” the mobile application test time in the learning, specification creation and execution processes from two weeks to several days since deploying UiPath’s Test Suite in 2021.

Furthermore, the telco cited an increase in the frequency of mobile application releases from quarterly to bi-weekly. Its team was also able to perform a full test in one hour as compared to taking an entire day prior to implementing the UiPath Test Suite.

Deploying UiPath has also allowed multiple team members to share test creations, eliminating the pressure for a single person to create all the tests as it was in the past. As a result, the telco found that the number of test scenarios that can be developed has “steadily increased”.

NTT Docomo shared that eighty test scenarios have already been developed for testing the delivery infrastructure and stated intentions to expand test automation to other platforms in its service design department.