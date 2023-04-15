Exclusive Networks extends SentinelOne’s XDR stack in Southeast Asia

Brad Gray (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Cyber security distributor Exclusive Networks has expanded its partnership with SentinelOne to deliver its extended detection and response (XDR) solution to key Southeast Asian markets.

Specifically, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and India will receive “value-added support” from the distributor, who is looking to build on its success in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The expanded partnership supports the autonomous protection vendor’s channel growth of by making its Singularity Control and Complete products available for partners on a consumption-based model via its managed security service providers (MSSP) platform.

“We are proud to be working with SentinelOne to deliver top notch XDR holistic protection – Singularity XDR – to businesses in Southeast Asia,” said Brad Gray, senior vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC) at Exclusive Networks.

“They are the only cyber security solution to encompass all core surfaces of a digital enterprise, including endpoint, cloud, and identity, to deliver operational value and the highest level of protection. The integration of services and expansion further cements our strong and extensive relationship with SentinelOne.”

According to the distributor, a MSSP platform is able to replace a customer’s internal security operations centre (SOC) with cost and organisational effective, configurable, world-class solution and tailored services”.

With the “versatility” of SentinelOne's solutions, Exclusive Networks’ go-to-market strategy aims to ensure business continuity and self-sufficiency for its small and medium business (SMB) partners by offering flexibility combined with on-demand functionality, speed, and simplicity.

“Exclusive Networks’ extensive reach across different geographical locations positions itself as an important value-added distributor, we can collaborate with to achieve new partner recruitment and growth in Southeast Asia,” added Christian Petrocco, director of MSSP in Asia Pacific and Japan at SentinelOne.

“We are excited to see our successful partnership in ANZ translate into the wider APAC region. SentinelOne is a trusted security advisor to our partners, and through this extended partnership with Exclusive Networks, we are positive we will enhance our delivery of the next generation protection that organisations need in APAC.”