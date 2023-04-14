Juniper Networks to streamline hotel chain citizenM’s IT operations

The global chain is adopting the vendor’s full range of enterprise and connected security solutions.

Juniper Networks has been picked to transform the global IT operations of hotel chain citizenM. The ‘affordable luxury’ hotel and lifestyle brand has over 31 properties across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the US.

citizenM is adopting Juniper’s full range of AI-driven enterprise and connected security solutions, including wireless access, wired access and next-generation firewalls to streamline operations and deliver enhanced services for its guests.

citizenM will leverage on the vendor’s Mist AI and a secure client-to-cloud experience to transform how guests sleep, work and relax, while reducing the time and effort required to setup and manage secure IT networks in numerous locations.

Prior to this, Juniper was already citizenM’s networking provider. The decision to expand the partnership was motivated by the hotel brand’s major growth plans – they aim to operate over 40 hotels in premier metropolitan locations and airports worldwide by 2024.

With the increasing number of guests and its ambitious expansion strategies, citizenM needed a network that would scale with its digital transformation plans.

The company turned to Juniper wireless access points driven by Mist AI in hopes of delivering better guest engagement, coupled with Wi-Fi that is said to be both ‘predictable and reliable’.

In addition, they relied on Juniper Networks EX Series Switches with the aim of establishing ‘high-performance’, secure access to wired devices, as well as Juniper’s next-generation firewalls to protect all hotel properties and their Amsterdam headquarters from cyberattacks, while connecting them to the company’s cloud resources.

With citizenM’s new network, guests can simply check in at a kiosk or via the brand’s mobile app, with an ambassador at hand to help if needed. A digital key is created and guests can then be on their way to their room quickly.

Once in their room, guests can control the room temperature, lighting and shades from an in-room Wi-Fi enabled tablet or via the app, as well as accessing F&B menus, viewing city guide content and more. Guests can also seamlessly stream their apps, movies or games to a high-definition TV and share them with family and friends without increasing the risk of a threat, compromising them or the hotel network.

“citizenM has re-defined hospitality by disrupting the traditional hotel model to give modern travellers an affordable luxury experience,” said Bojan Pavicic, director of Technology and Digital at citizenM.

“A key pillar of our strategy is to provide guest service beyond expectations. We aim to anticipate our guests’ needs, continuously exceed their expectations, and curate memorable experiences for them. We strongly believe that technology is the foundation and enabler of our transformation. We value Juniper’s innovative thinking and how AI can help us manage the network.”

Beyond real-time, secure connectivity with personalised experiences for guests, Juniper’s solution may also simplify the deployment and management of IT infrastructure and services across multiple, distributed properties.

With Mist AI, zero-touch provisioning and automated workflows operated via the cloud, Juniper aims to enable ‘easy and quick’ network setup. Mist AI proactively detects and fixes anomalies to expedite troubleshooting without the need for onsite resources.

Additionally, ambassadors, duty managers and support staff at the hotel properties have fast, reliable access to their key hospitality and business applications, including property management, content management, physical security, payments, video and voice.

Meanwhile Juniper Networks SRX Series Firewalls can provide a full suite of traffic inspection and threat protection capabilities while maintaining performance. These capabilities effectively safeguard hotel guests, staff and their access to the internet and other digital assets.

“Technology has become a critical element in the hospitality industry, as guest demands are changing and visitors are looking for more tailored service during their stay,” said Gos Hein van de Wouw, EMEA vice president of Enterprise at Juniper Networks.

“citizenM adopts guest-centric technology that provides personalised experiences for its guests in a very seamless and simple way. Juniper Mist supports citizenM’s business objectives by enhancing connectivity with simplicity, providing analytical data and simple operations with proactive, low-maintenance troubleshooting, resulting in lower operational cost – but high value – in terms of the customer experience.”