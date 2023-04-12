Major Thai firm taps on Oracle solutions to transform retail business

Siam Makro Group is already using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its operations.

Credit: Dreamstime

Siam Makro Group, the operator of one of Thailand’s top wholesalers Makro and retailer Lotus’s, is collaborating with Oracle to digitally transform the business and enhance customer service.

Previously, Siam Makro had implemented Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in hopes of driving efficiency and reliability in its Makro retail management.

The company is also using Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) in Lotus’s with the aim of gaining operational agility and supporting more than 2,600 Lotus’s stores across Thailand and Malaysia.

With Oracle retail technology, the retailer expects to better manage its volume of sales, inventory, orders, invoices, and customer data to ensure it has the right products in the right locations and meet its customers’ expectations.

Lotus’s worked with the long-time Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member Accenture to implement a range of solutions including Oracle Retail Merchandising System, Oracle Retail Invoice Match, Oracle Retail Sales Audit, Oracle Retail Price Management, and Oracle Retail Store Inventory Management.

While Makro strives to be the number one wholesaler in Asia, Lotus’s recently set its mission to be a “new SMART retailer” – they hope to tap on innovative technology to seamlessly connect offline stores with an online platform to offer top-notch customer experience and convenient shopping.

“Oracle provided the holistic technology we needed, from infrastructure and finance to proven retail technology to support our SMART Retail plans,” said Paul Stephen Howe, group chief information technology officer of Siam Makro.

“This implementation creates better customer experiences through a smarter operation and a more efficient inventory optimisation strategy.”

“By collaborating with Oracle, Lotus’s can leverage the proven combination of merchandising, store inventory, and ERP financials to support the company's growth,” said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Retail.