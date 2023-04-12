Okta integrates Singpass login feature into its system

Users with access to Singapore’s national digital ID service can now have a passwordless experience.

Identity and access management vendor Okta has integrated Singapore’s national digital identification service, Singpass, into its system.

Users with access to it can now have a passwordless experience and use the Singpass QR login with the universal login feature in Okta Customer Identity Cloud.

“The integration with Singpass expands Okta’s authentication network and will no doubt help organisations to securely address their biggest digital challenges while enabling them to continue to innovate,” said Ben Goodman, SVP and general manager of Asia Pacific at Okta.

Singpass is an identity provider managed by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech). Citizens have a unique ID they can use to sign in to government services and the technology has been extended to the private sector in recent years – subject to Singpass’ approval of the use case.

Many organisations have now successfully integrated Okta with Singpass including NTUC Enterprise, a Singaporean group of social enterprises.

“As an organisation that has tested the Singpass solution with millions of users over the past year, we are delighted to report positive outcomes, in particular, improved user experience and increased customer satisfaction,” said Winson Lim, head of Digital Product Development at NE Digital – the data, digital, and technology organisation that drives transformation for NTUC Social Enterprises.

“The solution’s robust security features also give us greater assurance that we are interacting with authentic parties.”

Richard Marr, Okta’s general manager for Digital Native Business (DNB) added that this is a strategic move for the vendor.

“We are honoured to have worked with GovTech on this powerful integration,” Marr said. “Now Okta customers can conveniently plug into a secure digital experience with Singpass QR Login.”

Okta has been capitalising on the rise of cloud-based applications and has been expanding its channel network in the Asia Pacific region to offer solutions rooted in a zero-trust security approach formed from an identity-first principle.

Okta is also said to be actively working with technology and alliance partners to grow its Integration Network. It currently has more than 7,000 enterprises plugged into the vendor’s identity and authentication ecosystem for both workforce and customer-facing applications.