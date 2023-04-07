Nozomi Networks appoints new ASEAN leader

Angeline Tan is tasked to accelerate the vendor’s growth in the region.

Angeline Tan (Nozomi Networks) Credit: Nozomi Networks

Operational technology (OT) and internet of things (IoT) security provider Nozomi Networks has appointed Angeline Tan as regional director for ASEAN.

Tan is tasked to accelerate the vendor’s growth in the region and work closely with partners to meet increasing cyber security challenges and demands faced by industrial and critical infrastructure providers.

She brings more than three decades of experience in the IT and cyber security industries and joins Nozomi Networks from Cybereason where she was account director for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Prior to that, she also held senior roles at Recorded Future, Oracle, FireEye, IBM, Dell, SAP, and Microsoft, with a track record of delivering solutions in cyber security, cloud, middleware, business intelligence, and mobile platforms to public sector and enterprise customers.

“Nozomi Networks is leading the charge to transform and improve IT, OT, and IoT security," said Tan. "Every part of the region is seeing a shortage of skills and resources needed to appropriately and directly challenge these issues.

“Cyber criminals and state actors are increasing their barrage on critical infrastructure requiring a major uplift in their cybersecurity posture. Nozomi Networks and our partners play a critical role in strengthening the defence ecosystem in the region.”

According to Nozomi Networks, ASEAN is reportedly the world’s seventh-largest market and has the potential to host the world's top five digital economies in light of Industry 4.0.

This has driven IT, OT and IoT cyber security demand across the region as organisations and governments seek visibility and security over a “vastly increased” number of interconnected digital devices.

“The combination of our strong partner network, Nozomi Networks’ SaaS technology, market-leading intelligence, and focus on training and education are important as the ASEAN region steps up its fight against cyber threats to industrial and critical infrastructure,” Tan affirmed. “Organisations need visibility and security over all assets in IT, OT, and IoT, and Nozomi Networks is delivering that.”

She will report to Ammar Hindi, vice president of APAC, who shared convictions that Tan will open new opportunities for the company’s customers and partners in the ASEAN region.

“As countries throughout ASEAN respond to increasing cyber security regulations for critical infrastructure, Angeline’s seasoned experience with some of the largest technology and security leaders in the world will be a vital asset to our customers and partners,” he added.