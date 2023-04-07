Oracle migrates Singapore Pools monitoring system to the cloud

The lottery platform has moved from an on-prem system to improve customer experience.

Credit: Dreamstime

Legal lottery and sports betting platform Singapore Pools has migrated its on-premises applications monitoring system to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to improve customers’ digital experience.

Using the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform, Singapore Pools can monitor, analyse and manage multiple applications with increased visibility and automation through a single dashboard.

Now, the betting platform’s issues can also be resolved within minutes rather than hours with automatic alerts on performance, availability, and load analysis. Singapore Pools can run a wide range of applications in a ‘secure, highly available, and high-performance environment’, according to Oracle, which can reduce troubleshooting time by half.

Prior to migrating to OCI, the company’s online betting platform faced challenges in identifying complex issues during outages or performance degradation due to lack of visibility in the IT environment, impairing its ability to troubleshoot effectively.

The slow, manual and labour-intensive investigation process also required reviewing many different modules and applications, impacting bet placements and causing delays in providing betting services to its customers.

“Singapore Pools recognises that customer preferences are changing,” said Yeo Teck Guan, chief business technology officer of Singapore Pools. “We are transforming in an effort to deliver fast and reliable digital betting services, which underscores our commitment to creating a secure and responsible gaming environment.

“With OCI, we can now track every step of every transaction, including both new and old applications across online and offline environments. This has improved our ability to monitor our entire IT environment and deliver better and safer customer experiences as part of our commitment to provide a safer play environment for all.”

Oracle aims to provide Singapore Pools with improved visibility and actionable insights to ease operations across all layers of its technology stack with its cloud observability and management solution.

The platform is expected to minimise risk, ensure proper and thorough governance of data, and reduce management complexity. Moving to OCI has enabled Singapore Pools to minimise outages and eliminate disruption during periods of high demand.

The dashboards and insights that comes out-of-the-box allow Singapore Pools to continuously optimise system resources in real-time.

“In the complex betting environment, there is a mountain of data across multiple platforms that needs to be processed at record speed,” added Chua Horng Shya, managing director of Singapore at Oracle . “It is important for organisations, such as Singapore Pools, to have a trusted cloud provider that can bring together on-premises and cloud environments securely.”