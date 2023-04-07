Toku acquires Activeo Singapore to boost transformation capabilities

The two have partnered together to deliver on CX projects.

Thomas Laboulle (Toku) Credit: Toku

Singapore-based cloud communications provider Toku have acquired the Southeast Asian operations of Activeo, a global customer experience (CX) consulting firm.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Activeo Singapore will continue operating as an autonomous business unit under the Toku banner.

For the past 12 months, Activeo Singapore has worked with Toku as an independent partner to deliver successful CX transformation projects to local customers. This acquisition is a ‘natural next step’ for both parties to realise the full potential of their partnership.

Activeo Singapore will complement Toku’s digitalisation offerings with strategic consulting expertise and large-scale enterprise project deliver.

To date, Activeo Singapore has an established business footprint in the city-state and currently supports more than 150 customers with their digital transformation projects, including 19 government agencies and 65 per cent of national healthcare institutions.

“In today’s macroeconomic climate, global technology companies based mostly in the US or Europe have adopted a cautious outlook, scaling down investments in APAC to prioritise markets closer to their homes,” said Thomas Laboulle, founder and CEO of Toku.

“But the region’s digital economy continues to grow, and there is a tremendous opportunity for APAC-first companies like Toku to fill this gap and boldly advance and accelerate our regional growth as others retreat.”

Jonathan Mondon, managing director of Activeo Singapore, will assume a new role as head of consulting at Toku. Armed with more than 15 years of multinational leadership experience, Mondon has led Activeo Singapore’s regional business for close to a decade, spearheading their contact centre and customer experience focus.

“Activeo Singapore will continue to be tech-agnostic and deliver the best fit-for-purpose solutions that solves our customers’ pain points,” said Mondon. “In addition, Activeo Singapore customers will be able to add Toku’s proprietary technology and connectivity solutions to their arsenal, further supercharging their CX strategies.”

These solutions include Toku’s embeddable products, which enables businesses to embed communication channels within their app or platform using programmable APIs or SDKs, as well as Toku’s carrier-grade connectivity to provide their regional customers with better coverage and call quality.

The combined team resulting from the acquisition will expand to more than 110 employees. The expansion will also include a physical presence in Malaysia and an enhancement of Toku’s channel program to empower more partners to deliver customer success stories.

“By combining forces, we will unlock bigger opportunities and better meet the needs of our customers in Singapore and Asia Pacific,” added Laboulle. “This is a win-win acquisition that will strengthen our position as a leading CX solutions provider and enable us to deliver greater scale and efficiency to our customers across the region.”