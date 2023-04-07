Oracle to launch second cloud region in Singapore

Garrett Ilg (Oracle) Credit: Oracle

Oracle will be opening a second cloud region in Singapore. The latest launch is one of 10 planned public regions to join the 41 existing ones currently operated by the vendor.

Both Singapore regions will provide low-latency networking and high-speed data transfer which may allow customers and partners to derive better value from their data.

Additionally, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) distributed cloud solutions – including Dedicated Region and Exadata Cloud@Customer – can assist with applications where data proximity and low latency in specific locations are critical.

With the new region, customers and partners will have access to a wide range of cloud services that can help modernise their applications, innovate with data, analytics, and AI, as well as migrate mission-critical workloads from their data centres to OCI.

The new Singapore region will offer over 100 OCI services and applications, including Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution.



Customers may also choose to use both Oracle Cloud Singapore Regions together and retain data residency within the city-state. This can result in better business continuity while addressing regulatory needs.

The first region has supported the innovation needs of more than 1,000 customers in ASEAN, including Pacific International Lines and Siam Makro.

The vendor is continuing its strategy to target start-ups and medium-sized and large organisations across financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail in Southeast Asia, with aims to help them harness data to uncover new business value and optimise applications without requiring costly re-architecture.

“Our upcoming second cloud region in Singapore will help meet the tremendous upsurge in demand for cloud services in Southeast Asia,” said Garrett Ilg, president, Japan & Asia Pacific at Oracle. “With the new region, Oracle offers customers true business continuity and disaster protection while meeting in-country data residency requirements.

“As a result, we're extending our commitment to helping organisations in Southeast Asia embrace technologies like AI, machine learning, and IoT to address their most complex challenges and achieve more with less.”

Each Oracle cloud region contains at least three fault domains, which are groupings of hardware that form logical data centres for high availability and resilience to hardware and network failures. This can help customers and partners maximise performance and security.



The vendor also remains committed to driving sustainability, with aims to match all worldwide cloud regions with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025, including the latest region in Singapore.