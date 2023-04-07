Fortinet integrates management of SD-WAN with SASE

The Fortinet FortiOS v. 7.4 operating system supports a single management console for SASE and SD-WAN and improves automation of its Security Fabric.

Credit: Dreamstime

Tighter integration between Fortinet's SASE and SD-WAN offerings is among the new features enabled by the latest version of the company's core operating system.

FortiOS version 7.4 also includes better automation across its Security Fabric environment, and improved management features.

FortiOS is the operating system for the FortiGate family hardware and virtual components, and it implements Fortinet Security Fabric and includes firewalling, access control, Zero Trust, and authentication in addition to managing SD-WAN, switching, and wireless services.

“Customers have found that siloed security and networking products—even the newer techs like SD-WAN and SASE— just don’t work well together, and with this release we continue to tightly integrate security and networking to give users better visibility, management and control over their enterprise environments from a single console,” said John Maddison, executive vice president of products and chief marketing officer with Fortinet.

He said FortiManager now integrates FortiSASE, the company’s SASE offering, letting users manage and secure their SASE and SD-WAN environments from a single console. FortiSASE includes SD-WAN, secure web gateway, firewall as a service, cloud access security broker, and Zero Trust Network Access all running on top of its FortiOS operating system. FortiManager enables automated, centrally controlled network and security policies across the Fortinet product line.

The ability to manage and control core enterprise systems from a single console is significant, said Chris DePuy, technology analyst and co-founder of the 650 Group. "By relying on a single management system, Fortinet’s customers will reduce configuration errors, improve troubleshooting and simplify operations,” he said.

The SASE market is illustrative of the trend of the merging between security and networking, and Fortinet ranks strongly in this market, DePuy said. In a recent 650 Group study DePuy said its research predicts that the security and networking industries will continue to consolidate as DevOps, NetOps, and SecOps silos continue to converge and product offerings come together.

Other enhancements for FortiOS include: