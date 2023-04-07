VPBank builds digital banking capabilities with AWS

Conor McNamara (AWS) Credit: AWS

VPBank has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to augment digital banking experiences for its customers.

The Vietnamese bank will deploy AWS’s SageMaker and AI Services to improve its analytics capabilities as well as accelerate the development of banking-financial applications, enhance automation of banking tasks and drive new digital banking features such as chatbots and customer service solutions.

“The collaboration between VPBank and AWS will create great innovations in the bank to satisfy the diverse needs of our customers,” said Luu Thi Thao, standing deputy CEO of VPBank.

“This collaboration will also help strengthen the stability of VPBank’s core banking system, meeting the highest standards of information security and safety, and helping customers feel more secure every time they conduct a transaction, especially in the digital environment.”

He added that the bank is looking to tap on cloud and related technologies that enables it to build solutions at a faster rate and promote business growth through technology application.

Specifically, via the partnership, VPBank intends to build applications with the “highest standards” of privacy and data security and further improve the capacity of customer information security, thereby ensuring the “highest safety” for domestic and international transactions.

Apart from that, VPBank hopes to optimise costs without having to invest in on-premise infrastructure to scale its digital banking services.

Placing value on upskilling and reskilling, the bank will leverage AWS’s training and certification programs to develop a workforce proficient in cloud skills such that it can continue building new digital banking products for customers.

For example, the company will utilise AWS’s Skills Guild to create a customised program for VPBank staff to build cloud fluency across the organisation.

In addition, AWS will support VPBank’s recruitment events targeted at engineers and developers to strengthen its digital workforce.

These initiatives aim to bolster the quantity and quality of the bank’s talent acquisition and training programs in conjunction with AWS.

“Vietnam’s financial services industry has rapidly embraced digital technology to drive financial inclusion, deliver personalised customer experiences and maximise the advantages AWS cloud technology can offer for operational excellence, security and cost optimisation,” added Conor McNamara, managing director of ASEAN at AWS.

“We are proud to work with VPBank to enable the bank’s ambitious infrastructure modernisation objectives to meet and exceed the rapidly changing consumer behaviors and expectations, and drive business growth.”