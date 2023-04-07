SAP adds new business units and APJ leaders

Peter Moore, Sushant Jain and Liher Urbizu have been promoted to new leadership positions, based out of Singapore.

Credit: SAP

SAP has formed two new business units along with several leadership appointments within the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Peter Moore, Sushant Jain and Liher Urbizu have held long-standing roles within the organisation and are now promoted to new leadership positions, based out of Singapore.

Moore, who has been in a variety of functions at SAP for the past ten years, will now head up the newly formed Enterprise Cloud organisation in APJ, which combines the RISE with SAP offering, inclusive of S/4 HANA Cloud, Business Technology Platform (BTP), and Customer Experience (CX) businesses, aimed at streamlining and boosting value engagement for customers and partners.

Meanwhile, Jain who has similarly held multiple roles in SAP for more than eleven years, will lead the new Spend Management unit in APJ, bringing together the Intelligent Spend Business Network (ISBN) and Concur organisations to provide customers “more transparent, resilient, and sustainable cloud-first” Networked Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Both Moore and Jain will be responsible for the go-to-market strategy of their respective lines of business, as well as evolving and expanding the core strategic business applications within each group.

They will report to SAP’s APJ president, Paul Marriott, joining Angela Colantuono who was appointed head of Human Experience Management for APJ in July 2022.

Lastly, Urbizu, who most recently served as global head of Partner Success Services for SAP, was named chief operating officer for APJ.

Urbizu has been part of the SAP ecosystem for over 20 years and has worked in numerous roles, based out of countries such as India, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. As COO, he will lead a regional team to help execute strategy across the region, with a focus on creating “lifetime value” for customers and partners.

“Our customers want simplified, streamlined, and high value engagement, so it is important that SAP continues to transform to meet this need,” said Marriott.

“The expertise and absolute commitment to customer success that Peter, Sushant, Angela, and Liher bring to their leadership positions is extraordinary. This strategic focus advances SAP’s commitment to empowering Asia’s sustainable future, driving our customers’ business agility, flexibility, and innovation to support growth in a highly competitive market.”

In February, SAP released a Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) initiative to amplify the capabilities and reach of established partners in the APJ region that are on a rapid growth trajectory.



Through this initiative, SAP will provide strategic support to eligible partners, which may include coordinated industry-aligned solutions, joint go-to-market strategy and access to SAP regional and market unit industry expertise.



