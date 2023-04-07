Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise launches 360PX partner program

Credit: Dreamstime

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has launched a new global partner program, under the banner of 360 Partner Experience (360PX).

The program was developed for the vendor’s global network of 3,400 partners and accelerate their “proficiency and growth” on ALE’s portfolio spanning communications, network and Contact Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) sold as on-premise, hybrid, or public or private cloud.

According to ALE, the program supports partners who have increasingly transitioned towards as-a-Service (XaaS) models or subscription-based solutions amid their capital expenditure (CapEx) activities.

Additionally, the vendor has plans to attract new business partners, in particular, those with “vertical expertise”.

“Our 360 Partner Experience program allows our partners, existing and new, to do both CapEx and XaaS business with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise within a single framework,” said Claudio Soland, SVP of Alliances and Global Partner Program at ALE.

“The enhanced support will help them flourish, especially for those transitioning to a subscription model. In addition, the collaborative ecosystem we are promoting will benefit all our partners around the world.”

A feature of the 360PX program is the “à la carte” accreditation framework that provides resources for partners looking to specialise in either sales or services for soutions related to XaaS, CapEx or strategic verticals such as healthcare, education, government, transportation, and energy and utilities.

ALE touted the program’s “flexibility and modularity” that allows partners to focus on their strengths, as well as leveraging either their sales or services competencies, or being experts in both.

The vendor also stated intentions to facilitate an ecosystem where partners are encouraged to work together, tapping on “compelementary strengths”, to offer solutions that fully meet the evolving needs of customers.

As part of this effort, ALE has established a real-time business relationship management platform to enhance collaboration with each of its partners, focusing on “strategic planning and efficient execution”.

“Today, customers are asking for more complete and complex solutions, which requires the combined skills of diverse experts,” added Rukmini Glanard, ALE’s executive vice president of Global Sales, Services & Marketing.

“By facilitating this, the 360PX partner ecosystem ensures that end-users receive optimal solutions with best-in-class service, as they migrate to increasingly integrated platforms.”