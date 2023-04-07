TeamViewer unveils first partner program in APAC

Sojung Lee (TeamViewer) Credit: TeamViewer

TeamViewer has launched a brand-new partner program, TeamUP, for channel partners in Asia Pacific. Partners can now access the program through a unified portal, which is now ‘live’.

Through TeamUP, partners can look forward to a range of benefits including exclusive discounts, dedicated support, and comprehensive sales training along with a broad variety of certifications.

The unified partner portal has features like a deal-registration-engine, tailored learning portal, and marketing material database combined with insights into current partnership status and the possibility to request benefits directly via the platform.

The new, unified program is designed for all TeamViewer partners, including resellers, distributors, managed service providers (MSP) and system integrators (SI). All partners can tap on its benefits regardless of the solution they’re selling.

The program features three different tiers – Business, Premier and Champion – each with tailored discounts and benefits, such as joint marketing campaigns and access to dedicated resources.

“Our partners are the key to our success,” said Sojung Lee, president, Asia Pacific at TeamViewer. “They bring valuable local expertise and networks that amplify our reach and help us deliver the best possible experience to our customers.”

“But most importantly [TeamUP] is really [about] identifying committed partners,” Lee added in an exclusive media briefing. “There are tonnes of partners across APAC and ASEAN but we need committed partners – because we are committed and we’re going to differentiate our own resources.”

TeamViewer has been going from strength to strength since it revamped its organisational structure back in 2021, with Lee tasked to drive business growth and manage all go-to-market activities across the region.

While remote support technology has been their “key DNA” for the last 17 years, Lee shared that they’ve been expanding their solutions to cater more to enterprise customers and support organisations through digital transformation. With TeamUP in place, the vendor is looking to target more IT/OT industries across Southeast Asia.

They operate across Asia Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand and have had their APAC headquarters in Singapore since April 2022. In ASEAN, they have channel managers in Thailand and Indonesia, and work with local partners like distributors and resellers in Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as global SIs. They also have strategic partnerships with the likes of SAP, Google, Siemens and Hyundai Motor Group.