ACA Pacific brings Atsign’s IoT security portfolio to APAC

Credit: Dreamstime

ACA Pacific Group has onboarded internet of things (IoT) security provider Atsign in Singapore to deliver its solutions across Asia Pacific (APAC).

Under the partnership, the value-added distributor will offer Atsign’s technology platform, which is designed to eliminate all network attack surfaces, to aid in the defense against cyber criminals, protect IoT devices and achieve cost savings.

“I couldn’t be happier about this new partnership with ACA Pacific,” said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign. “Their knowledge of the APAC market and great reputation with their clients is a powerful step forward for our goal of providing protection and privacy to more business customers in the region.”

According to Atsign, IoT device adoption in the region has led to a “dramatic increase” in criminal hacking groups attacking these devices to gain access to various organisations, as well as governments’ critical infrastructure.

Craig Gledhill, CEO of ACA Pacific, observed that while the 5G rollout in the APAC market has led to a “significant growth” in IoT, a large security gap still exists.

With the collaboration, he expressed excitement in providing Atsign’s technology as a “cost-effective solution” to address the gap.