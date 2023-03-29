LogRhythm to market its solutions in Singapore with Truvisor

Jerry Tng (LogRhythm) Credit: LogRhythm

Security intelligence vendor LogRhythm has expanded its partnership with distributor Truvisor to bring its offerings into the Singapore market.

The move is part of their ongoing ASEAN strategy, with Indonesia being the first market the two partners have ventured into back in 2021.

“Since starting our partnership two years ago, LogRhythm and Truvisor helped customers in Indonesia mature their security operations across all industries,” said Yen Nee Si, country manager of Asia at LogRhythm.

“We are confident that we will be able to bring the same to our joint customers in Singapore, equipping them with deep visibility and threat detection capabilities. In doing so, security teams can navigate the constantly changing threat landscape with confidence and ease.”

LogRhythm will be targeting security teams dealing with the rise of cyberattacks across the region. Teams may be able to tap onto their solutions which aim to offer an intuitive experience and contextual analytics to ‘reduce noise, prioritise work, and quickly secure the environment’.

One such offering is the LogRhythm SIEM platform, which can deliver embedded deterministic user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) monitoring; network traffic analysis (NTA); and security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) within a single, integrated platform for rapid detection, response and neutralization of threats.

Additionally, LogRhythm NDR aims to protect businesses by efficiently monitoring and analysing the vast amount of network traffic data with machine learning to surface the most pertinent threats that attack outside the perimeter.

“The partnership between LogRhythm and Truvisor is a great fit as we share the same vision of helping our customers succeed in gaining control and protecting their IT/OT environment,” said Jerry Tng, VP of APJ sales APJ at LogRhythm.

“As adversarial tactics continue to develop, security teams will have to deal with more sophisticated threats. LogRhythm helps surface these threats and allow the analyst to resolve them quickly, all within one platform.”

“Truvisor offers advanced cybersecurity solutions that help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats,” said Jonathan Juay, executive director at Truvisor.

“The inclusion of LogRhythm's solutions in our cybersecurity portfolio enhances our ability to provide comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities, in addition to protection of asset intelligence and security for IT and IoT environments, identity security for secure user access, real-time network traffic visibility, endpoint threat detection and response.”