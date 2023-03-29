Nokia enhances Japanese telco’s network to boost 5G services

Credit: Dreamstime

Nokia will be enhancing major Japanese telco NTT DOCOMO’s (DOCOMO) nationwide IP core backbone and enable transport network slicing as it rolls out new 5G mobile services. The enhancement will allow granular SLAs, network scale, capacity and agility, along with increased power and resource efficiency.

DOCOMO will deploy Nokia’s IP routing solutions, including the 7750 Service Router (SR) platform with FP5 silicon for its new 5G services.

FP5 line cards offer users ‘future-ready’ 800GE capability, and can increase capacity by more than three times with 75 per cent power savings over previous generations. Additionally, it can simplify network evolution with concurrent line rate FP4 and FP5 line card operations in the same system.

This can extend the life and sustainability of the systems to meet any changes in DOCOMO’s customer bandwidth needs in the future.

Furthermore, to deliver the network slicing for its mobile services, DOCOMO will leverage Nokia’s segment routing capabilities with its Service Router Operating System (SR OS) for traffic-engineered network slices for granular SLAs required by DOCOMO’s customers.

Also, Nokia’s network service platform (NSP) will complement DOCOMO’s segment routing solution with a Path Computation Engine (PCE) that leverages real-time telemetry to automatically optimise the IP network and improve SLA adherence. The NSP will also enable DOCOMO to automate the creation, assurance, and optimisation of IETF standards-based network slices in the transport domain.

“DOCOMO is committed to implementing slicing in 5G networks to provide networks that can respond flexibly and quickly to the diverse needs of our customers,” said Fumitaka Murayama, general manager of core network engineering department at NTT DOCOMO, INC.

“In the transport network – a key component of this – it was essential to leverage Nokia’s IP core solutions for its high performance, functionality, flexibility, and quality in meeting performance and slicing requirements. In collaboration with Nokia, DOCOMO hopes to create new value for our customers and help solve social issues through new technologies such as network slicing.”

John Lancaster-Lennox, Nokia’s head of market unit Japan believes the service provider’s ‘next-generation’ IP transport solution is ideal to meet DOCOMO’s future needs.

“Nokia’s 7750 SR-s platform and NSP solution will enable DOCOMO to balance network scale, capacity and sustainability that can evolve with its changing needs for years to come,” said Lancaster-Lennox.