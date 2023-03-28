Crayon confirms more additions to APAC leadership

Rhonda Robati (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

Crayon has reinforced its Asia Pacific (APAC) expansion with the investiture of three new leaders for the region.

To support its expansion plans, Crayon has appointed Kate McGorman, Mathew Howard, and Simon Tung to the APAC executive leadership team, with a top priority being the “operational and structural integration” of Crayon and Rhipe, following the latter’s 2021 acquisition.

Australia-based McGorman, who had been serving as director of Alliances and Cloud at Crayon, has been promoted to regional vice president of Alliances, tasked with strengthening and growing strategic partnerships, foster co-innovation and facilitate collaboration across the region.

Drawing on her tenures with Microsoft, Telstra, Software Spectrum and Insight, McGorman has committed to utilising Crayon’s combined vendor base to deliver results for its regional partners and customers.

“Leading the combined Alliances team in APAC, my goal is to unleash unparalleled value for our partners and customers by aligning our local and regional markets with Crayon's global vision, and strategically collaborating with our vendors,” she added.

“In today's economic landscape, Crayon is well positioned to provide solutions in fields such as Software Cloud Advisory, Security, Data & AI, and more. By working closely with the extraordinary talent within our ecosystem, we strive to become the preferred partner for vendors, ensuring that we consistently drive innovation, foster collaboration, and empower businesses to prosper in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Meanwhile, Simon Tung has been selected to lead Crayon’s Singapore base as general manager, stepping up from his previous position as sales director.

Specifically, the new country leader will oversee strategic programs for Services, Channels and People across the combined Crayon and Rhipe operations in the city-state, as well as develop skillset-based collaborations with channel partners.

“As General Manager, I aim to strengthen our partnerships and help our end customers and channel become more competitive through the development of new business capabilities,” he stated.

According to the IT services provider, Tung has been instrumental in forging key customer relationships, contributing to an EBITA growth of “over 120%” in Singapore.

At the same time, Crayon’s Australia growth efforts will be led by Mathew Howard who has assumed the role of general manager.

Since joining the company in July 2022 as senior director of Direct Sales for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), he was responsible for forming collaborative and commercial opportunities within the Crayon customer and partner base.

In his new capacity, Howard is tasked with the continued investment in the services organisation and skillsets that “underpin its success”.

“As General Manager, I’ll ensure that we focus on our people, our partners, and our customers. We have some of the greatest minds in the industry working for Crayon and an amazing culture,” said Howard.

“Attracting and retaining top talent builds on Crayon's innovative culture and ensures we continue to deliver successful IT and Cloud Cost Optimisation service outcomes for our channel partners and customers. The value of those outcomes will create stronger relationships, and support our growth aspirations across the country.”

Crayon elaborated that the collective appointments aim to drive digital transformation, cost optimisation and new opportunities for businesses and partners across the APAC market.

“Simon, Mathew, and Kate share a vision to put our people and customers first to help them drive growth, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional service to our customers and partners in APAC,” added Rhonda Robati, EVP of APAC at Crayon.

“I am inspired by their commitment to our organisation and their ability to cater to our combined customer and partner base effectively.”

The new additions to the regional leadership team follows a series of appointments across APAC - with Kustiawan Kusumo taking the reins of Crayon's Indonesian operations while Joel Ramirez and Tovia Va'aelua joined the commercial leadership team last December.