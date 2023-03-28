Tencent Cloud rolls out digital-first experience for Cambodian bank

Tencent will help the bank develop, maintain, and implement its first mobile app.

Poshu Yeung (Tencent Cloud) Credit: Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud International has been chosen to develop and launch a new mobile application for Canadia Bank – one of Cambodia’s largest financial institutions.

Canadia will leverage on Tencent Mobile Framework, the vendor’s financial technology platform, to create a digital-first experience for its customers. Tencent will help the bank develop, maintain, and implement the mobile banking app and promises to facilitate a seamless flow for users as well as offering prompt responses during transaction processing at all times.

In addition, Canadia will tap into Tencent’s mobile security app reinforcement tools to cover its application reinforcement, security assessment, and mobile app environment security to enhance both the bank’s and users’ security.

The app aims to be a one-stop solution to make customers’ online banking experience easier and more personalised. One convenient and secure banking benefit includes generating KHQR codes – a universal QR code system created for retail payments in Cambodia – to settle payments, make group transfers to pay family and friends in one go, open an account via the EZ account opening feature, and collect points from its loyalty program.

“The launch of our new bank app is a significant milestone in Canadia Bank’s major digital transformation roadmap,” said Howard Lau, chief information officer at Canadia Bank. “We are glad to have support from Tencent Cloud International in providing us with their consistent high-quality services, as well as their experience in financial technology.

“With this collaboration, we look forward to having our first-class products and services implemented to the benefit of all our customers in Cambodia.”

As part of its overall digital transformation strategy, the bank will continue to roll out more user-friendly features and services in the app. Tencent Cloud will therefore continue to support the bank through its journey by providing its technologies and services.

“We are pleased to join hands with our partner Yusys Technologies to support Canadia Bank for the launch of its new mobile app, which aims to provide its users with easier and more convenient mobile banking options,” said Poshu Yeung, senior VP of Tencent Cloud International.

“We value this opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities in providing high-performance, high-value services and solutions to banks, companies, and businesses in more regions around the world. It is with great pleasure that we congratulate Canadia Bank for this achievement in their digitalisation.”