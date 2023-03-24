Group-IB joins APAC Computer Emergency Response Team

Credit: Dreamstime

Cybersecurity vendor Group-IB has joined the Asia Pacific Computer Emergency Response Team (APCERT), which is a consortium of CERTs focused on promoting regional cooperation on information security and sharing cyber threat data.

Group-IB is APCERT’s first corporate partner and only the second organisation from Singapore – after SingCERT – to be accepted into the community. By joining APCERT, Group-IB aims to be better equipped to identify and respond to cybersecurity threats and mitigate their impact on customers and business operations.

As a recent full-time member of APCERT, Group-IB’s team – CERT-GIB – will have full access to an internal information sharing platform and be able to improve the takedown time of malicious infrastructure and phishing resources hosted within the jurisdiction of fellow CERTs.

In addition, CERT-GIB will have access to an array of resources including training programs, incident response coordination, and joint cyber drills. Group-IB will contribute to APCERT’s operations by providing relevant and actionable threat information to its member countries. CERT-GIB will also support collaborative efforts such as training, conferences, and joint research initiatives.

“This marks a significant achievement for Group-IB as we expand our capabilities to serve clients globally and in the APAC region, further strengthening our ongoing efforts in combatting cybercrime,” said Shafique Dawood, Group-IB’s head of business development in the Asia Pacific region.

Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB, added that the move was made at a ‘critical’ time.

“As cyber threats continue to evolve and increase in sophistication, timely threat information sharing is critical,” said Volkov. “Joining APCERT will enable us to collaborate closely and share information swiftly with other CERTs in the region to contribute to the collective effort to enhance the level of cybersecurity of APAC companies.”

Group-IB is also an accredited member of other prominent CERT communities such as the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FiRST), Trusted Introducer, and Organisation of The Islamic Cooperation (OIC) CERT. They have thus been exchanging intelligence with APCERT members even before formally joining the consortium.

“CERT-GIB will further strengthen the public-private cooperation in the APCERT,” said Mohd Shamir Hashim, chair of APCERT. “It is something that is vital in mitigating cyber threats and incidents. APCERT is always open for the industry to be part of this collaborative platform.”