NTT invests US$90m to build largest data centre in Thailand

NTT will investment about US$90 million through NTT Global Data Centers Corporation to build its newest and largest facility in Thailand.

The new Bangkok 3 Data Centre (BKK3) will start operations in the second half of 2024 and provide a maximum IT capacity of 12MW across approximately 4,000sqm of IT space when fully built out.

NTT aims to meet the needs of hyperscalers and enterprises by providing them with flexible and scalable IT infrastructure, power efficiency, and cost-effectiveness to support high densities of up to 30kW per rack.

“Asia Pacific is a key growth region for NTT and as Thailand makes progress with digital transformation, the need for infrastructure to handle high volume real-time data transmission becomes increasingly important,” said Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO for NTT Ltd. in Thailand. “We are thrilled to kickstart the construction of BKK3 and be at the forefront of the nation’s digitalisation ambitions.”

BKK3 will be located about 57 kilometres from Bangkok central at the Eastern Economic Corridor’s Amata City Chonburi industrial estate. It will be on a site that’s adjacent to another data centre, BKK2, which was NTT’s first purpose-built facility in Thailand and has a total floor area of 9,600m² (approximately 1,500 racks). BKK2 was last updated in 2015.

The latest investment in Thailand follows a string of facilities built across Southeast Asia, including the Jakarta 3 Data Centre (JKT3) in Indonesia, completed in April 2022, and the Cyberjaya 6 Data Centre (CBJ6) in Malaysia, scheduled for completion in mid-2023.

“The economic activity based on the digital infrastructure available in Southeast Asia is changing rapidly,” said Takeshi Kimura, Managing Director for NTT Global Data Centers Holding Asia Pte. Ltd. “High-quality digital infrastructure is required to support the accelerating digital needs of enterprises.

“We plan to expand further in this area to create a critical infrastructure platform that supports the growth of Thailand's digital economy, including the surge in electronic transactions and data consumption.”

In addition, BKK3 will be constructed in line with NTT Group’s vision of ‘green innovation toward 2040’. The framework will help NTT towards achieving net zero emissions across its operations by 2030 and its value chain by 2040 – this aligns with Thailand’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

“In tandem with the existing BKK2, we are continuing smart operations, scheduling and technology to improve power usage efficiency to be as low as 1.4,” said Suthipat Lueprasert, CEO for NTT Global Data Centers (Thailand) Limited. “We continue to adopt green energy into our data centres and keep sustainability in our core planning. NTT Ltd. will continue to play a key role in providing high speed data capacity to support Thailand’s digital ecosystems.”