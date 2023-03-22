Cloud Comrade and AWS advance cloud services in ASEAN

Corrie Briscoe (AWS) Credit: AWS

Cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) Cloud Comrade has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud transformation in ASEAN.

Under a three-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), AWS Managed Services (AMS) along with its migration and modernisation offerings will be combined with Cloud Comrade’s expertise in helping customers move to the AWS platform, aimed at enabling the MSP to better address the current needs and challenges of businesses.

In addition, both companies intend to increase their go-to-market efforts of VMware Cloud on AWS as a solution to the challenges of migrating data centre applications to the cloud, as well as build data analytics, application, and database modernisation practices.

Speaking to Channel Asia, Corrie Briscoe, head of Partner Sales in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at AWS, shared that findings in a report by AWS and Deloitte Access Economics suggested organisations in the region that “harness the power of data could grow their annual business revenue by 8.7%”.

“These practices will help more customers, specifically enterprises in the financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and media industries, increase their data maturity levels by adopting AWS at scale to drive productivity, cost efficiencies, and business innovation,” she added.

“As AWS will support Cloud Comrade’s expansion in ASEAN, including in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with investments in joint go-to-market activities, Cloud Comrade will be able to help more customers in the region make the most of their data.”

Andy Waroma, founder and co-managing director of Cloud Comrade, also explained to Channel Asia that economic headwinds have led to “unpredictable spikes” in demand and supply which have prompted organisations to “scrutinise costs” of their digital transformation initiatives.

“We see this as an opportunity to educate customers on why a cloud-first strategy is needed,” he stated. “Moving data to the cloud and leveraging analytics should be a top priority for business leaders in 2023 to optimise costs, deliver new revenue growth, mitigate risks, and improve employee efficiency.”

Upskilling a digital workforce

Waroma also urged organisations to include their workforce in the process and ensure teams are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to “put their data to work”.

However, he acknowledged the talent shortage, particularly in Singapore, where an AWS-commissioned Gallup study showed 82% of organisations in the city-state are facing hiring challenges when it comes to digital skills.

“We will help address this need with AWS,” affirmed Waroma, whose company achieved the status of an AWS Authorized Training Partner in 2022 and is now able to support organisations’ upskilling efforts.

“We continue to skill our workforce, with 100% of employees, even those in non-technical roles, holding about 138 AWS Certifications between them,” he added.

Furthermore, under the SCA, Cloud Comrade has pledged to train 100 people across its organisation and affiliates on AWS Cloud over the next three years to help upskill the Singapore and ASEAN digital workforce.

Continued collaboration

Also in line with the partnership, AWS and Cloud Comrade will commit to joint go-to-market activities that seek to grow the MSP’s footprint in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and other ASEAN countries, with a special focus on financial services and media sectors.

Apart from sales and marketing initiatives, both parties will also work together on events, training programs for Cloud Comrade’s regional customers, and access to enablement tools to boost customer acquisitions in new markets.

“AWS partners have always been central to the success of AWS and our customers as the force multiplier to accelerate cloud transformation,” said Briscoe.

“Our partners are uniquely positioned to take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer to innovate, build, and deliver customisable, economical, and easy-to-scale solutions to accelerate their customers’ journey to the cloud.”

According to Cloud Comrade, since its inception in 2014, it has built up its ASEAN presence, helping over 500 organisations, including Indonesian e-commerce company Tokopedia and global logistics services provider Rhenus Freight Logistics GmbH, to modernise their IT infrastructure on AWS Cloud and future-proof their digital capabilities.

“Cloud Comrade is committed to accelerating cloud innovation in the vibrant region of Southeast Asia,” Waroma asserted. “We have been an AWS Partner for more than eight years, and we are delighted to take our relationship to new heights through this SCA.”

The strategic agreement comes a month after Cloud Comrade attained Level 1 Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Competency under the AWS Competency Program.

The achievement recognises that Cloud Comrade has successfully met AWS’s set of requirements for a baseline of managed security services to “protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7”.

“The AWS Competency Program validates and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success,” explained Briscoe.

“Attaining an AWS Competency helps partners showcase their capabilities in specialised areas across industries, use cases, and workloads, and helps AWS customers identify partners that can help them with their specific business requirements.”