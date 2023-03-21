Group-IB issued cybersecurity service provider license in Singapore

They can now offer penetration testing and managed SOC monitoring services in the city-state.

Singapore-based Group-IB has acquired a cybersecurity service provider license in Singapore. The license enables Group-IB to provide penetration testing and managed security operations centre (SOC) monitoring services.

Issued by the Cybersecurity Services Regulation Office of Singapore (CSRO), the licensing framework aims to safeguard consumers’ interests and improve the providers’ standards over time.

To obtain a license, Group-IB went through a rigorous 6-month evaluation process that involved demonstrating its level of experience and technological capabilities in providing pentesting and managed SOC monitoring services.

The licensing process also evaluated the vendor’s compliance with Singapore’s Cybersecurity Act which limits the provision of such services to licensed entities.

“We are honoured to receive a license from CSRO,” said Shafique Dawood, Group-IB’s head of business development in the Asia Pacific region. “With the growing number and sophistication of cyber threats facing the country, it’s crucial to have a trusted and reliable cybersecurity provider especially when it comes to sensitive pentesting and network monitoring and defense services. We will continue contributing to Singapore’s cyber resilience by pursuing our mission of fighting cybercrime.”

Attaining the license is the latest move in Group-IB’s aggressive expansion strategy across APAC. Earlier this month, the vendor appointed its first distributor in Singapore, Pacific Tech, to deliver its suite of products and services within Southeast Asia – specifically in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

Just last week, the vendor announced plans to open a digital crime resistance centre in Thailand and signed a strategic partnership with local value-added distributor nForce (SECURE), though no dates have been released for its opening.

Founded in Russia, Group-IB moved its global headquarters to Singapore back in 2019, when it dedicated an investment of over $30 million into the city-state’s infrastructure. However, the business has been operating in Southeast Asia since 2015.