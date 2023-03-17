Group-IB to open digital crime resistance centre in Thailand

Nakrop Niamnamtham (nForce) and Dmitry Volkov (Group-IB) Credit: Group-IB

Cybersecurity vendor Group-IB have announced plans to open a digital crime resistance centre in Thailand and signed a strategic partnership with local value-added distributor nForce (SECURE) to bring their solutions to the growing market.

Under this partnership, nForce will distribute Group-IB’s entire range of products and services under the vendor’s Unified Risk Platform, an ecosystem of solutions that aims to assess each organisation’s threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real-time from a single interface.

nForce, together with Group-IB’s seasoned forensics and incident response (IR) experts, will set up their first IR team in Thailand. The vendor will provide the necessary training and dedicated support to the newly established team.

Through the centre, the vendor aims to bring together experts in the areas of threat intelligence, digital forensics & incident response, cyber investigations, digital risk protection as well as computer emergency response team analysts.

What’s more, nForce’s team will be equipped with Group-IB’s managed extended detection and response solution. Both organisations will thus work closely together to streamline IR operations in the country and ease the process of data collection for forensic analysis.

“We are excited to partner with nForce, which has a great reputation in the Thai market and will help us expand our footprint in the region,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB.

“Group-IB’s digital crime resistance centre and this partnership are significant steps forward in extending our global mission of fighting cybercrime to Thai shores. We believe that together with nForce we will build an incident response team of passionate professionals committed to creating safer cyberspace.”

According to a recent study by Group-IB, Thai companies are increasingly being targeted by various cyber threats. The Hi-Tech Crime Trends Report 2022/2023 ranked Thailand 5th in the Asia Pacific region and found that over 27 companies had their data published through ransomware dedicated leak sites (DLS) between H2 2021 and H1 2022.

The vendor is therefore aiming to improve their position in the booming Thai market by banking on nForce’s strong local presence, which has over 100 partners across several sectors including a foothold in the finance industry.

“nForce is very pleased to partner with Group-IB,” said Nakrop Niamnamtham, CEO of nForce Secure Public Company Limited. “By establishing an IR team in collaboration with Group-IB, we aim to help organisations in Thailand to deter and prevent cyber threats. With a dedicated team on the ground capable of responding to incidents regardless of their complexity, local businesses can operate safely.

“Group-IB’s products and services will complement nForce’s offering and strengthen our market position. As more businesses embark on digital transformation, the demand for cybersecurity continues to rise. In 2023, we anticipate a 15-20% revenue growth from our government and enterprise sector customers in Thailand.”