SLIIT deploys VMware to transform learning experiences in Sri Lanka

Set to become the first institution in Sri Lanka to introduce virtual learning labs.

Credit: SLIIT

Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) is strengthening its technological facilities and capabilities with VMware Horizon.

With the deployment, it is set to become the first institution in Sri Lanka to introduce virtual learning labs with the help of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).

Specifically, the virtual learning labs aim to help IT students test practical experiments in a virtual lab environment after developing them in the physical labs.

“We understand the need for the education sector to advance in digitalisation to stay competitive and relevant,” said Chaminda Lewke Bandara, director of IT at SLIIT.

“With VMware, we were able to implement virtual tools and platforms to provide a more comprehensive and enriching experience to the students as well as the teachers and the extended faculty.”

According to SLIIT, the project is part of ambitions to provide a more “conducive and robust” technology platform by simplifying their cloud management and reducing cost and maintenance while also delivering high capabilities of cloud performance.

The new technological advancements have also helped SLIIT to facilitate growth with over 1500 computer labs established and a “flexible and agile” hybrid cloud-hosted platform.

“We are continually striving to ensure a seamless and flexible movement of our workloads across the network as well as achieve the agility and scalability that we need to keep up with the heavy use of cloud computing as we navigate through our digital transformation journey,” added Bandara.

SLIIT is also enhancing its capabilities for hands-on and inclusive learning online with automated scheduling, streamlined digital lab and assessment experiences and deployed engaging hands-on learning labs across various IT domains such as programming, multimedia and cybersecurity to enable students to learn from anywhere remotely.

“SLIIT’s efforts and forward-thinking initiatives in embracing immersive technology have been paving the way for the education sector in Sri Lanka to embrace innovation and transformation amidst many challenges,” stated Venkatesh Murali, VMware’s general manager and country leader of Nascent Markets and Vietnam.

“Through this partnership, VMware will be able to facilitate a dynamic and engaging learning experience for the students by empowering them to work efficiently, effectively and remotely with the help of virtual desktops.”