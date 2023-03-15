HubSpot onboards new JAPAC VP and managing director

Dan Bognar (HubSpot) Credit: HubSpot

CRM platform provider HubSpot has onboarded Dan Bognar as its VP of sales and managing director for the JAPAC region, with a particular focus on enabling customers across Japan, Singapore and Australia.

Effective immediately, Bognar is tasked to drive business growth together with HubSpot’s JAPAC leadership in marketing, sales and services, as well as lead its sales team.

“There’s no denying that JAPAC is a scaling region, with over 15,000 HubSpot paying customers in the APAC region alone,” said Christian Kinnear, chief sales officer at HubSpot. “It’s for this reason that we’re committed to supercharging our regional team with Dan’s appointment, and I look forward to the next exciting phase of growth under his leadership.”

Bognar has joined HubSpot with more than three decades of technology sales, business consulting and leadership experience at companies like Salesforce and DocuSign. He held top positions such as executive VP & COO, as well as JAPAC group VP of sales & general manager at the two organisations.

“JAPAC is a vital growth market for HubSpot and Dan brings significant experience across both the channel and enterprise segments and across multiple geographies,” added Kinnear. “He brings sophisticated cross-functional expertise to HubSpot that will be instrumental in aligning our flywheel teams and delighting our JAPAC customers.”

Bognar is thus raring to join the team and apply his experience and expertise to lead its ongoing growth strategy.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been focused on helping scaling businesses unlock their full potential, and this philosophy mirrors HubSpot’s mission to help businesses grow better,” said Bognar. “Joining the team was an easy decision for me and felt like the right next step. I am truly humbled to be able to lead the fast-growing JAPAC region and look forward to connecting with our customers, partners and employees.”