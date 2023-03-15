New country leader takes charge of Logicalis in Singapore

Hannah Suar will be responsible for the company’s top and bottom-lines in the city-state.

Hannah Suar (Logicalis). Credit: Logicalis

IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis has promoted Hannah Suar to managing director of Singapore, effective 1 March.

In her new role, Suar will be responsible for the company’s top and bottom-lines in the city-state, as well as field sales, presales, delivery and services teams.

“Hannah has played an instrumental role in our success in Singapore and is uniquely well-positioned to lead the team through our next phase of transformation and growth,” said Lee Chong-Win, CEO of Asia at Logicalis.

Prior to her promotion, Suar had served as vice president of sales in Singapore, during which she “achieved numerous milestones” and recorded “significant” revenue growth for the company. She will continue to be tapped for her knowledge and experience in sales leadership, which spans over 10 years.

“I'm excited to be taking on this role at a time where digital transformation is a board level discussion for our customers,” added Suar.

“Logicalis is 100% focused on helping organisations formulate and realise their digital transformation vision and I look forward to working with our customers and partners on this journey.”

In October, Logicalis placed a strong focus on within the secure access service edge (SASE) market in Asia, helping customers overcome initial adoption challenges through a managed security approach to protection.

Central to such efforts is a services offering designed to address ongoing security strategy and skills roadblocks, as cyber hackers ramp up efforts to destabilise the region on a daily basis.

“In the increasingly hostile world that we live in, security attacks are more frequent, more sophisticated and more creative,” outlined Lim Tsu Pheng, CTO at Logicalis Asia. “But the fact is, smaller companies are subjected to the same threats as larger enterprise.



