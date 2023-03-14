Epicor honours APAC channel partners

Winners have shown their excellence in supporting customers' digital and cloud transformation journeys.

Paul Flannery (Epicor) Credit: Epicor

Business software provider Epicor recognised top performing APAC channel partners at this year’s partner excellence awards.

Announced during its Momentum International Partner Conference 2023, Epicor honoured organisations that have shown their commitment to the growth of the business by tapping on innovative solutions and cloud technology.

“The essential businesses that make, move, and sell increasingly recognise the significant benefits that the cloud can provide to their businesses,” said Paul Flannery, Epicor’s vice president of international channel sales.

“Epicor channel partners have been there every step of the way to support and collaborate with our customers on their digital transformation journeys and are a natural extension of our business in delivering the deep industry expertise our customers expect.”

Some of the winners included Singapore-based Kairos Solutions Pte Ltd, which won the business transformation award.

Kairos was recognised for its work in collaborating with a customer on their Industry 4.0 journey, providing a fully integrated and automated solution through Epicor Kinetic that delivered measurable outcomes for the business.

Coreplus took the cloud transformation award after showcasing their ability to evolve their organisational model to lead with cloud and had worked closely with a customer to expand and connect their operations across Southeast Asia.

The big winner was Australia-based Precise Business Solutions, which won the coveted international partner of the year award.

The software company had significantly transformed its business over the last three years to focus on delivering for customers in the cloud, executing strong and sustainable performance while delivering value across many new cloud customers, migrations and add-on sales.



