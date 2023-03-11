DXC expands Digital Futures program into APAC

Credit: Dreamstime

DXC Technology is donating 300 laptops to 18 schools across the Kidapawan district in Mindanao as part of its Digital Futures program.

Supported by Australian non-governmental organisation (NGO) LiteHaus International, and renewable energy firm Energy Development Corporation (EDC), DXC is expanding the program into Asia Pacific (APAC), starting with the Philippines.

“DXC’s Digital Futures Program was established to improve access to technology, literacy, education and employment within communities in need,” said Seelan Nayagam, president of APAC at DXC Technology.

“It is based on the simple premise of acquiring refurbished laptops and redistributing them to students, schools and communities across the Asia Pacific region. Programs like this are successful because our colleagues, customers, and partners share our vision and commitment to stewardship and sustainability.”

Prior to the partnership, LiteHaus had been serving to bridge the digital divide through its digital infrastructure program, which has provided “105,000 people across the developing world” with digital learning tools and opportunities.

In 2022, the NGO collaborated with EDC to identify and address digital poverty in the Philippines, and initiated discussions with DXC on the joint project.

Meanwhile, DXC was offering its Digital Futures program in Australia, focused on supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and communities.

“We are thrilled to see our partnership with DXC Technology, founded on a shared vision for a digitally-empowered world, have an impact on the lives of thousands of students here in the Philippines,” said LiteHaus founder and CEO, Jack Growden.

“The deep connection which our local partners, Energy Development Corporation, have with communities in the Kidapawan area will ensure that the 300 laptops which DXC is donating will go to good use.”

Stuart Meadley, DXC’s Digital Futures program lead in APAC, shared that LiteHaus and EDC would manage the logistics of distributing the refurbished laptops and “ignite interest” in the community.

“Working with our customers and partners on this program means they get the opportunity to donate refurbished devices and participate in meaningful community projects, whilst meeting their ESG goals. Collectively, our aim is to increase digital inclusivity and improve socio-economic outcomes for as many communities that will benefit from our program,” he added.

According to DXC, its program has impacted “over 800 students”, delivering technology to foundations, not-for-profit organisations, schools, community student programs, community-controlled health services and community councils.

This latest laptop donation in the Philippines seeks to create an enhanced learning environment, benefitting close to 10,000 students and teachers in the Mindanao region.

Concurrently, LiteHaus and EDC will oversee the implementation phase which will include setting up computer labs in the selected schools, software licensing and access to offline educational materials where applicable.

Allan Barcena, assistant vice president and head of Corporate Relations and Communications at EDC, disclosed that it is currently working with 127 schools across EDC’s geothermal sites in the Philippines via its Sikat program, targeted at providing “quality education to underprivileged yet deserving students from partner communities.”

“The 300 laptops from DXC Technology will place a world of digital opportunities right at the heart of the 18 schools selected for this initiative,” he added.

“We are delighted to be partnering with DXC and LiteHaus International in making a positive difference by connecting students through technology, reducing barriers, and providing them with a platform that contributes to their educational success.”