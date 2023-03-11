Exabytes acquires domain provider APC Hosting in Singapore

Kee Siak Chan (Exabytes) Credit: Exabytes

Cloud and digital solutions provider Exabytes have acquired VPS and domain provider APC Hosting in Singapore. The move is part of its market expansion strategy.

The company will be rebranded to APC Hosting by Exabytes and they aim to combine the strategic strengths and expertise of both companies to expand their reach and better serve local customers.

With the integration of APC Hosting into Exabytes Group, customers can expect continued delivery of services and a broader range of products and services.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented team and valued customers of APC Hosting to the Exabytes family,” said Chan Kee Siak, founder and CEO of Exabytes. “This acquisition strengthens our position in the market and expands our capabilities to better serve our customers.

“This marks a major milestone for both our companies and the regional tech industry, and we look forward to an exciting new chapter together.”

APC Hosting’s founder and CEO Jackson Yap shared that the company has a strong focus on continuous technological progress and offering knowledgeable customer support. APC is looking forward to banking on their aligned vision and strengths.

“This strategic move brings together the complementary strengths and expertise of both companies, allowing us to expand our reach and better serve our customers, drive growth and create value for all stakeholders,” said Yap.

Just last year, Exabytes Group partnered with Google Cloud to develop SME Kick-Starter Bundles for small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers based in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. This partnership aimed to improve SMEs’ ability to digitise businesses to “reduce costs, optimise processes and accelerate growth” through the use of Google Workspace.